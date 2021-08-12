Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC Reduces Stock Position in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC lowered its stake in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) by 24.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,576 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 516 shares during the quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Gartner were worth $382,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Gartner by 4.1% in the first quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,384 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its stake in Gartner by 1.4% during the first quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 4,398 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $803,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. grew its stake in shares of Gartner by 47.6% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 186 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Gartner by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,655 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Gartner by 35.2% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 238 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.62% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Anne Sutherland Fuchs sold 872 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.00, for a total value of $203,176.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,245,296. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Alwyn Dawkins sold 2,872 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.28, for a total transaction of $848,044.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:IT traded up $6.81 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $302.26. 19,262 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 613,989. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.66, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $252.37. The firm has a market cap of $26.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.06, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.60. Gartner, Inc. has a twelve month low of $115.86 and a twelve month high of $299.49.

Gartner (NYSE:IT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. Gartner had a net margin of 13.06% and a return on equity of 67.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.20 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Gartner, Inc. will post 7.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gartner declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, May 4th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the information technology services provider to repurchase up to 2.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

IT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Gartner from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Gartner in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Gartner from $234.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gartner from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $266.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Gartner from $266.00 to $322.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Gartner has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $256.33.

About Gartner

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment offers objective insights and advice on the priorities of various leaders in a range of functional areas of the enterprise through reports, briefings, proprietary tools, access to research expert, peer networking services, and membership programs that enable clients to drive organizational performance.

