Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC Has $848,000 Holdings in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFI)

Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFI) by 12.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 16,270 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,804 shares during the period. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF were worth $848,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TFI. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its position in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF by 815.9% in the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 96,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,995,000 after acquiring an additional 85,679 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF by 37.4% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Investments LLC now owns 23,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,194,000 after buying an additional 6,291 shares during the period. Detalus Advisors LLC raised its stake in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF by 94.0% during the 1st quarter. Detalus Advisors LLC now owns 14,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $772,000 after purchasing an additional 7,236 shares during the last quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. acquired a new position in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $77,000. Finally, Arden Trust Co raised its stake in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 10,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,000 after purchasing an additional 1,599 shares during the last quarter. 72.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TFI stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $52.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 397,451. SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $51.34 and a 1-year high of $52.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $52.26.

SPDR Lehman Municipal Bond ETF, formerly SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF (the Fund), seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Municipal Managed Money Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy designed to track the Index.

