Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC Has $7.45 Million Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 12.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,167 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 237 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up about 2.0% of Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $7,453,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 3rd quarter worth $605,000. United Bank lifted its position in Amazon.com by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. United Bank now owns 1,297 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $4,224,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. lifted its position in Amazon.com by 18.6% during the first quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 134 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Grassi Investment Management lifted its position in Amazon.com by 3.3% during the first quarter. Grassi Investment Management now owns 1,580 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $4,889,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Courier Capital LLC lifted its position in Amazon.com by 1.7% during the first quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 3,190 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $9,870,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.68% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AMZN traded up $5.72 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $3,297.83. 122,126 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,574,314. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3,476.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2,871.00 and a 52 week high of $3,773.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.67 trillion, a PE ratio of 57.62, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.14.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $12.22 by $2.90. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 29.86% and a net margin of 6.64%. As a group, analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 53.27 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Amazon.com from $4,400.00 to $4,200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $4,350.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on Amazon.com from $5,500.00 to $5,000.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $3,700.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4,152.47.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 848 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,245.93, for a total transaction of $2,752,548.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 84,862 shares in the company, valued at $275,456,111.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP David Zapolsky sold 1,092 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,245.93, for a total value of $3,544,555.56. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,762,489.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,807 shares of company stock valued at $12,473,798 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

