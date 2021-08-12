Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC Has $505,000 Holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 25.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,159 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 438 shares during the period. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $505,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in STZ. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its holdings in Constellation Brands by 9.7% in the first quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 14,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,238 shares during the period. Alta Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Constellation Brands by 59.8% during the first quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC now owns 111,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,376,000 after acquiring an additional 41,664 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Constellation Brands by 4.0% during the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 216,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,362,000 after acquiring an additional 8,423 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in Constellation Brands by 3.1% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 20,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,716,000 after acquiring an additional 627 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC boosted its position in Constellation Brands by 10.7% during the first quarter. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC now owns 13,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,102,000 after acquiring an additional 1,317 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Constellation Brands alerts:

Shares of STZ stock traded down $1.63 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $211.77. 34,677 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,093,968. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $227.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $160.63 and a 52-week high of $244.75. The firm has a market cap of $40.68 billion, a PE ratio of 33.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.21.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 29th. The company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by ($0.02). Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 14.99% and a net margin of 13.47%. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.30 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 10.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be paid a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 9th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is 9.33%.

In related news, Director James A. Jr. Sabia sold 12,120 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.05, for a total value of $2,897,286.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 58,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,875,418.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 15.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

STZ has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. MKM Partners upped their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $216.00 to $226.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $295.00 to $298.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $265.00 price objective on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $305.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $248.41.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of beer, wine, and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other, and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine-and across all price points.

See Also: Penny Stocks, Risk and Reward Factors



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.