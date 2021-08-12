Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC Has $353,000 Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX)

Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX) by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,145 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 439 shares during the period. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF were worth $353,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 79.9% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 689 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $48,000. Country Club Trust Company n.a. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $210,000. Finally, Crescent Grove Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $218,000.

iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF stock traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $57.31. 19,890 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,358,539. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.48. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF has a 12 month low of $44.71 and a 12 month high of $59.19.

