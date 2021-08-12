Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC Buys 834 Shares of SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF (NYSEARCA:TOTL)

Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF (NYSEARCA:TOTL) by 7.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 12,373 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 834 shares during the quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF were worth $599,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TOTL. Private Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Tsfg LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF by 26.0% in the second quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 2,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the period. Triumph Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $303,000. Finally, Motco increased its stake in shares of SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF by 425.8% in the first quarter. Motco now owns 12,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $587,000 after buying an additional 9,853 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:TOTL traded up $0.02 on Thursday, reaching $48.27. 6,166 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 312,331. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $48.42. SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF has a 1-year low of $48.13 and a 1-year high of $49.69.

