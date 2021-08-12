ProAssurance (NYSE:PRA) and Reinvent Technology Partners Z (NYSE:RTPZ) Head to Head Analysis

Reinvent Technology Partners Z (NYSE:RTPZ) and ProAssurance (NYSE:PRA) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Get Reinvent Technology Partners Z alerts:

47.1% of Reinvent Technology Partners Z shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 82.9% of ProAssurance shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.3% of ProAssurance shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Reinvent Technology Partners Z and ProAssurance’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Reinvent Technology Partners Z N/A N/A -$1.47 million N/A N/A ProAssurance $874.94 million 1.52 -$175.73 million ($0.52) -47.46

Reinvent Technology Partners Z has higher earnings, but lower revenue than ProAssurance.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Reinvent Technology Partners Z and ProAssurance, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Reinvent Technology Partners Z 0 0 0 0 N/A ProAssurance 0 1 2 0 2.67

ProAssurance has a consensus price target of $27.67, indicating a potential upside of 12.10%. Given ProAssurance’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe ProAssurance is more favorable than Reinvent Technology Partners Z.

Profitability

This table compares Reinvent Technology Partners Z and ProAssurance’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Reinvent Technology Partners Z N/A N/A N/A ProAssurance -16.26% -1.79% -0.52%

Summary

ProAssurance beats Reinvent Technology Partners Z on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Reinvent Technology Partners Z Company Profile

Reinvent Technology Partners Z focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

ProAssurance Company Profile

ProAssurance Corp. is a holding company. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Property and Casualty, Workers’ Compensation Insurance, Lloyd’s Syndicate, Segregated Portfolio Cell Reinsurance and Corporate. The Specialty Property and Casualty segment includes professional liability business and medical technology and life sciences business. The Workers’ Compensation Insurance segment includes the workers’ compensation business which the company provides for employers, groups and associations. The Lloyd’s Syndicate segment includes operating results from participation in Lloyd’s Syndicate 1729. The Segregated Portfolio Cell Reinsurance segment assumes workers’ compensation insurance, healthcare professional liability insurance or a combination of the two from Workers’ Compensation Insurance and Specialty Property & Casualty segments. The Corporate segment includes investing operations managed at the corporate level, non-premium revenues generated outside of insurance entities, and corporate expenses, including interest and U.S. income taxes. The company was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Birmingham, AL.

Receive News & Ratings for Reinvent Technology Partners Z Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reinvent Technology Partners Z and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.