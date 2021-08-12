Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 14,004 Shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) by 7.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 172,837 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,004 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Henry Schein were worth $11,968,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HSIC. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in Henry Schein in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in Henry Schein during the first quarter worth $49,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in Henry Schein during the first quarter worth $83,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Henry Schein in the first quarter valued at $85,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its stake in Henry Schein by 52.4% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:HSIC opened at $75.90 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $76.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Henry Schein, Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.31 and a 52 week high of $83.45. The company has a market capitalization of $10.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.77, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.90.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.87 billion. Henry Schein had a net margin of 5.09% and a return on equity of 15.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 76.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Henry Schein announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, May 13th that allows the company to buyback $400.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 3.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several research firms have commented on HSIC. TheStreet raised Henry Schein from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Henry Schein from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Barrington Research upped their price target on Henry Schein from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Henry Schein from $79.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on Henry Schein from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Henry Schein currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.25.

Henry Schein Company Profile

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates in two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

