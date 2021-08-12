Principal Financial Group Inc. Purchases 50,707 Shares of JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) by 15.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 380,855 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,707 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.29% of JBG SMITH Properties worth $12,108,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in JBG SMITH Properties by 1.0% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 40,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,302,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its stake in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 9,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its stake in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 29.9% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its stake in JBG SMITH Properties by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 8,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 28,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $912,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JBGS stock opened at $30.50 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 4.68 and a quick ratio of 4.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $32.62. JBG SMITH Properties has a 1 year low of $22.63 and a 1 year high of $34.98.

JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.36). JBG SMITH Properties had a negative net margin of 14.87% and a negative return on equity of 2.85%. Equities analysts predict that JBG SMITH Properties will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. JBG SMITH Properties’s payout ratio is currently 75.63%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on JBG SMITH Properties in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded JBG SMITH Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, May 28th.

About JBG SMITH Properties

JBG SMITH Properties is a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in owning, operating, investing in, and developing a portfolio of mixed-use properties. It operates through the following segments: Commercial, Multifamily, and Other. The company was founded on October 27, 2016 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

