Principal Financial Group Inc. Makes New $12.80 Million Investment in Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES)

Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 800,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,799,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.28% of Gates Industrial at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in Gates Industrial by 19.6% in the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 81,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,308,000 after acquiring an additional 13,415 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of Gates Industrial during the first quarter valued at about $337,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Gates Industrial during the first quarter valued at about $1,155,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Gates Industrial by 166.8% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 809,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,950,000 after purchasing an additional 506,372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Gates Industrial by 312.4% during the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 190,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,044,000 after purchasing an additional 144,197 shares in the last quarter.

Get Gates Industrial alerts:

Shares of NYSE GTES opened at $16.72 on Thursday. Gates Industrial Corp PLC has a 12-month low of $10.58 and a 12-month high of $18.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.19 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.95.

Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $915.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $907.86 million. Gates Industrial had a net margin of 3.75% and a return on equity of 7.88%. The business’s revenue was up 58.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.03 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Gates Industrial Corp PLC will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Gates Industrial from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. TheStreet upgraded Gates Industrial from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised Gates Industrial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Gates Industrial in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Gates Industrial from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.30.

About Gates Industrial

Gates Industrial Corporation PLC designs and manufactures power transmission equipment. Its products serves harsh and hazardous industries such as agriculture, construction, manufacturing and energy, to everyday consumer applications such as printers, power washers, automatic doors and vacuum cleaners and virtually every form of transportation.

Featured Story: What is the Rule of 72?

Receive News & Ratings for Gates Industrial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gates Industrial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.