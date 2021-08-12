Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $12.27 Million Holdings in Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC)

Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC) by 13.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 69,957 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,415 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Lancaster Colony were worth $12,268,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Lancaster Colony by 83.2% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in Lancaster Colony in the 1st quarter valued at $106,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Lancaster Colony by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Lancaster Colony by 32.4% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 6 Meridian acquired a new position in Lancaster Colony during the 1st quarter worth approximately $207,000. Institutional investors own 53.76% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Sidoti started coverage on Lancaster Colony in a report on Thursday, June 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $205.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Lancaster Colony from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 3rd.

Shares of LANC stock opened at $192.11 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $5.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.12 and a beta of 0.18. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $194.67. Lancaster Colony Co. has a 1 year low of $162.53 and a 1 year high of $201.31.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 9th were issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 8th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Lancaster Colony’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.85%.

Lancaster Colony Profile

Lancaster Colony Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of specialty food products. It operates through the following segments: Retail and Foodservice. The Retail and Foodservices segments focuses in the manufacture and selling of frozen breads, refrigerated dressings and dips and shelf-stable dressings and croutons under the brand name New York BRAND Bakery, Sister Schubert’s, Marzetti Frozen Pasta and Flatout.

