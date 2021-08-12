Principal Financial Group Inc. Grows Stake in Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE)

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE) by 14.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 322,988 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 40,378 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Spirit Airlines were worth $11,919,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Spirit Airlines by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 25,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $624,000 after purchasing an additional 1,195 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Spirit Airlines by 22.1% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 50,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,234,000 after buying an additional 9,147 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Spirit Airlines by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 442,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,824,000 after purchasing an additional 35,116 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Spirit Airlines by 51.3% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 20,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,000 after acquiring an additional 7,087 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Spirit Airlines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,847,000. 62.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have commented on SAVE shares. Wolfe Research raised shares of Spirit Airlines from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Spirit Airlines from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Citigroup raised shares of Spirit Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Spirit Airlines from $35.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, upgraded shares of Spirit Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $40.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Spirit Airlines has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.13.

Shares of SAVE opened at $26.20 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $30.20. Spirit Airlines, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.06 and a 1 year high of $40.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.49. The stock has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.99 and a beta of 1.72.

Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.87) by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $859.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $818.67 million. Spirit Airlines had a negative return on equity of 29.21% and a negative net margin of 29.57%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Spirit Airlines, Inc. will post -2.49 EPS for the current year.

Spirit Airlines Company Profile

Spirit Airlines, Inc is an airline that offers travel to price-conscious customers. Its customers start with an unbundled base fares that remove components included in the price of an airline ticket. The company was founded by Ned Homfeld in 1964 and is headquartered in Miramar, FL.

