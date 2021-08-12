Primerica (NYSE:PRI) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Primerica (NYSE:PRI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $166.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 9.83% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Primerica, Inc. provides financial products and services. It assists its clients in meeting their needs for term life insurance, which it underwrites, and mutual funds, variable annuities and other financial products, which it distributes primarily on behalf of third parties. The Company’s mission is to serve middle income families by helping them make informed financial decisions and providing them with a strategy and means to gain financial independence. The Company’s sales representatives use its proprietary financial needs analysis, or FNA, tool and an educational approach to demonstrate how its products can assist clients to provide financial protection for their families, save for their retirement and manage their debt. The Company’s clients are generally middle income consumers. Primerica also provides an entrepreneurial business opportunity for individuals to distribute its financial products. The Company is based in Duluth, Georgia. “

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on PRI. Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of Primerica from $165.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Primerica from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. increased their price target on shares of Primerica from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Truist increased their price target on shares of Primerica from $165.00 to $188.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 20th.

Primerica stock traded down $0.96 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $151.14. 65 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 140,882. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $150.85. The stock has a market cap of $5.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 1.47. Primerica has a 52 week low of $107.63 and a 52 week high of $165.35.

In other Primerica news, Director John A. Jr. Addison sold 1,525 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.84, for a total transaction of $249,856.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,119,841.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Glenn J. Williams sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.90, for a total transaction of $482,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 71,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,552,780.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 14,655 shares of company stock worth $2,354,782. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRI. Summit Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in Primerica during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Primerica by 390.2% during the 1st quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in shares of Primerica in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Primerica by 46.7% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its stake in shares of Primerica by 164.0% in the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.36% of the company’s stock.

Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products to middle-income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in three segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. It underwrites individual term life insurance products.

