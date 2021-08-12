Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Trims Position in Senseonics Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lessened its stake in Senseonics Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS) by 46.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 78,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 68,029 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Senseonics were worth $207,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SENS. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Senseonics by 101.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,637,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,883,000 after buying an additional 2,834,433 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Senseonics by 97.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,365,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,243,000 after buying an additional 1,168,266 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Senseonics by 74.4% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,788,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,722,000 after purchasing an additional 763,000 shares during the last quarter. HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of Senseonics in the first quarter valued at $2,074,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Senseonics by 82.6% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 571,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,508,000 after acquiring an additional 258,342 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Senseonics alerts:

In other news, COO Mukul Jain sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.94, for a total transaction of $194,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,725,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,346,761.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Francine Kaufman sold 62,628 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.00, for a total value of $250,512.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,120,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,482,016. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 941,949 shares of company stock valued at $2,825,303 over the last ninety days. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Senseonics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of Senseonics in a report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.63.

Shares of Senseonics stock opened at $3.00 on Thursday. Senseonics Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.35 and a 52-week high of $5.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of -2.46 and a beta of 0.50. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.48.

Senseonics (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.40). As a group, analysts predict that Senseonics Holdings, Inc. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Senseonics Profile

Senseonics Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, develops and commercializes continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems for people with diabetes in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's products include Eversense and Eversense XL, which are implantable CGM systems to measure glucose levels in people with diabetes through an under-the-skin sensor, a removable and rechargeable smart transmitter, and a convenient app for real-time diabetes monitoring and management for a period of up to 90 and 180 days.

See Also: Overbought

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SENS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Senseonics Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS).

Receive News & Ratings for Senseonics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Senseonics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.