Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Purchases New Holdings in Intellicheck, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDN)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in Intellicheck, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDN) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 16,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $142,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned 0.09% of Intellicheck at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Intellicheck during the 1st quarter worth $84,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intellicheck during the first quarter valued at about $117,000. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Intellicheck by 159.0% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 15,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 9,223 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in Intellicheck in the fourth quarter worth about $140,000. Finally, Argent Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intellicheck during the first quarter valued at approximately $167,000. 51.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intellicheck stock opened at $8.88 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $165.98 million, a PE ratio of -296.00 and a beta of 1.86. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $8.15. Intellicheck, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.69 and a 52 week high of $15.45.

Intellicheck (NASDAQ:IDN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.01). Intellicheck had a negative net margin of 3.77% and a negative return on equity of 5.23%. Research analysts anticipate that Intellicheck, Inc. will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on IDN shares. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Intellicheck in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Intellicheck in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Craig Hallum initiated coverage on shares of Intellicheck in a report on Friday, June 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Intellicheck presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.60.

Intellicheck, Inc, a technology company, develops, integrates, and markets threat identification and identity authentication solutions for retail and bank fraud prevention, law enforcement threat identification, and mobile and handheld access control and security systems primarily in the United States.

