Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Lowers Position in Farmer Bros. Co. (NASDAQ:FARM)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD trimmed its stake in shares of Farmer Bros. Co. (NASDAQ:FARM) by 10.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,070 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,107 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned approximately 0.10% of Farmer Bros. worth $189,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Farmer Bros. by 5.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,107,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,563,000 after acquiring an additional 57,046 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Farmer Bros. by 259.9% in the first quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 699,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,305,000 after buying an additional 505,303 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its position in Farmer Bros. by 1.5% during the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 497,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,197,000 after purchasing an additional 7,290 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Farmer Bros. by 9.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 267,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,792,000 after buying an additional 23,450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teton Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Farmer Bros. by 104.9% in the first quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 209,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,182,000 after purchasing an additional 107,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.55% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Farmer Bros. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th.

FARM stock opened at $8.76 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $156.13 million, a PE ratio of -3.20 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.87. Farmer Bros. Co. has a 12-month low of $3.40 and a 12-month high of $13.08.

Farmer Bros. Co engages in the manufacture, wholesale, and distribution of coffee, tea, and culinary products in the United States. The company offers roast and ground coffee; frozen liquid coffee; flavoured and unflavoured iced and hot teas; culinary products, including gelatins and puddings, soup bases, dressings, gravy and sauce mixes, pancake and biscuit mixes, jellies and preserves, and coffee-related products, such as coffee filters, sugar, and creamers; spices; and other beverages comprising cappuccino, cocoa, granitas, and concentrated and ready-to-drink cold brew and iced coffee.

