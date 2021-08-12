Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Invests $123,000 in Clearside Biomedical, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSD)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in shares of Clearside Biomedical, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSD) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 49,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $123,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc bought a new stake in shares of Clearside Biomedical in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Clearside Biomedical during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Barclays PLC bought a new position in shares of Clearside Biomedical in the first quarter worth $42,000. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Clearside Biomedical by 33.9% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 18,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 4,750 shares during the period. Finally, Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. bought a new position in shares of Clearside Biomedical in the first quarter worth $57,000. 30.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on CLSD shares. Roth Capital increased their target price on Clearside Biomedical from $9.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. JMP Securities increased their target price on Clearside Biomedical from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Wedbush increased their target price on Clearside Biomedical from $6.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Clearside Biomedical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.20.

CLSD stock opened at $5.39 on Thursday. Clearside Biomedical, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.25 and a twelve month high of $7.29. The company has a market capitalization of $310.35 million, a PE ratio of -11.98 and a beta of 1.48. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.71.

Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.02. Clearside Biomedical had a negative net margin of 591.23% and a negative return on equity of 220.12%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Clearside Biomedical, Inc. will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Clearside Biomedical Profile

Clearside Biomedical, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the developing and delivering treatments that restore and preserve vision for people with serious eye diseases. Its product includes CLS-AX, an axitinib for suprachoroidal injection which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial. It also develops XIPERE, a triamcinolone acetonide suprachoroidal injectable suspension for the treatment of macular edema associated with uveitis, diabetic macular edema, and macular edema associated with retinal vein occlusion.

