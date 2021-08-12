Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Decreases Stake in Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:WVE)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD reduced its position in Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:WVE) by 96.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,288 shares of the company’s stock after selling 736,108 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Wave Life Sciences were worth $170,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WVE. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Wave Life Sciences by 3.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 649,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,643,000 after purchasing an additional 20,473 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its position in shares of Wave Life Sciences by 18.9% during the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 4,665,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,176,000 after purchasing an additional 741,475 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Wave Life Sciences by 1.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 122,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $686,000 after purchasing an additional 1,792 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Wave Life Sciences during the fourth quarter worth about $98,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Wave Life Sciences by 29.0% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 404,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,180,000 after purchasing an additional 90,898 shares during the last quarter. 76.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Wave Life Sciences alerts:

Wave Life Sciences stock opened at $5.70 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.61. Wave Life Sciences Ltd. has a 52 week low of $4.82 and a 52 week high of $19.98. The firm has a market cap of $289.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.60 and a beta of 0.37.

Wave Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.78) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by ($0.17). Wave Life Sciences had a negative return on equity of 242.12% and a negative net margin of 746.67%. Research analysts expect that Wave Life Sciences Ltd. will post -2.59 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Wave Life Sciences from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Wave Life Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.00.

Wave Life Sciences Company Profile

Wave Life Sciences Ltd., a clinical stage genetic medicine company, designs, optimizes, and produces of novel stereopure oligonucleotides through PRISM, a discovery and drug developing platform. The company is primarily developing oligonucleotides target ribonucleic acid to reduce the expression of disease-promoting proteins or transform the production of dysfunctional mutant proteins into the production of functional proteins.

Further Reading: Beta

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:WVE).

Receive News & Ratings for Wave Life Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wave Life Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.