Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Buys Shares of 23,923 EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in shares of EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 23,923 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Segment Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of EnLink Midstream by 41.0% during the 1st quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 104,380 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $448,000 after acquiring an additional 30,350 shares during the last quarter. RR Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in EnLink Midstream during the 1st quarter valued at $2,843,000. AGF Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of EnLink Midstream in the 1st quarter valued at $988,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of EnLink Midstream by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,047,870 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,495,000 after buying an additional 117,955 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of EnLink Midstream by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 297,642 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,277,000 after purchasing an additional 19,372 shares during the last quarter. 28.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:ENLC opened at $5.49 on Thursday. EnLink Midstream, LLC has a 1 year low of $2.13 and a 1 year high of $6.74. The company has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a PE ratio of -15.69 and a beta of 3.55. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78.

EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The pipeline company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.05). EnLink Midstream had a negative return on equity of 0.18% and a negative net margin of 3.72%. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. Equities analysts expect that EnLink Midstream, LLC will post 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be given a $0.0938 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.83%. EnLink Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is currently 152.00%.

In other EnLink Midstream news, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc purchased 5,562 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.54 per share, with a total value of $64,185.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Egypt Holdings Lp Wsip bought 8,539 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.78 per share, for a total transaction of $49,355.42. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 40,897 shares of company stock worth $209,686 over the last 90 days. 0.84% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ENLC. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on EnLink Midstream from $4.75 to $5.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on EnLink Midstream from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of EnLink Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of EnLink Midstream from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $5.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of EnLink Midstream from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $6.25 to $7.50 in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.47.

EnLink Midstream Company Profile

EnLink Midstream LLC engages in transmission, processing and marketing of natural gas and crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Permian, North Texas, Oklahoma, Louisiana, and Corporate. The Permian segment includes natural gas gathering, processing, and transmission activities and crude oil operations in the Midland and Delaware Basins in West Texas and Eastern New Mexico and crude operations in South Texas.

