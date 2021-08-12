Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Acquires New Holdings in Blue Apron Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:APRN)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in Blue Apron Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:APRN) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 23,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $150,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Blue Apron by 25.7% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 25,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 5,220 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in shares of Blue Apron during the fourth quarter valued at $92,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Blue Apron by 49.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 899,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,030,000 after acquiring an additional 297,071 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Blue Apron by 69.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 271,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,710,000 after acquiring an additional 111,094 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Blue Apron during the first quarter valued at $139,000. 20.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Blue Apron alerts:

Separately, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Blue Apron in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd.

NYSE:APRN opened at $4.40 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.13 million, a PE ratio of -1.25 and a beta of -3.44. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.42. Blue Apron Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.54 and a 12 month high of $12.35.

Blue Apron (NYSE:APRN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.77) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.89) by $0.12. Blue Apron had a negative net margin of 12.76% and a negative return on equity of 93.73%.

In related news, CEO Linda F. Kozlowski sold 6,165 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.72, for a total transaction of $29,098.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 83,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $393,147.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 12,107 shares of company stock valued at $57,145 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 19.16% of the company’s stock.

Blue Apron Profile

Blue Apron Holdings, Inc operates direct-to-consumer platform that delivers original recipes, and fresh and seasonal ingredients. It also operates Blue Apron Market, an e-commerce market that provides cooking tools, utensils, pantry items, and other products. In addition, the company offers Blue Apron Wine, a direct-to-consumer wine delivery service that sells wines, which can be paired with its meals; and supplies poultry, beef, and lamb.

Featured Story: Return on Investment (ROI) Defined, Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APRN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blue Apron Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:APRN).

Receive News & Ratings for Blue Apron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blue Apron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.