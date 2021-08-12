Pretium Resources Inc. (NYSE:PVG) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Pretium Resources Inc. (NYSE:PVG) (TSE:PVG) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $15.00.

PVG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. CIBC cut their target price on Pretium Resources from C$16.00 to C$14.50 in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pretium Resources from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 7th. TheStreet raised Pretium Resources from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Canaccord Genuity raised Pretium Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $15.50 in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, National Bank Financial decreased their price target on Pretium Resources from C$16.50 to C$14.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 16th.

Shares of PVG stock opened at $8.73 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Pretium Resources has a 1 year low of $8.38 and a 1 year high of $14.55. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.67. The firm has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -97.00 and a beta of 0.73.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Pretium Resources during the second quarter valued at $50,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Pretium Resources by 77.1% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,303 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 2,743 shares during the period. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new position in Pretium Resources in the first quarter worth about $98,000. Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in Pretium Resources in the first quarter worth about $105,000. Finally, Usca Ria LLC raised its holdings in Pretium Resources by 10.0% in the first quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 11,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.23% of the company’s stock.

Pretium Resources Company Profile

Pretium Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development and operation of gold and precious metals resource properties. Its projects include Snowfield and Brucejack which are located in British Columbia. The company was founded by Robert Allan Quartermain in 2010 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

