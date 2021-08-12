Premium Brands (TSE:PBH) Price Target Raised to C$141.00

Premium Brands (TSE:PBH) had its target price increased by National Bank Financial from C$136.00 to C$141.00 in a research report released on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Premium Brands from C$107.00 to C$123.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. CIBC restated a neutral rating and issued a C$127.00 target price on shares of Premium Brands in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. National Bankshares raised their target price on Premium Brands from C$136.00 to C$141.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday. TD Securities lifted their target price on Premium Brands from C$145.00 to C$150.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on Premium Brands from C$135.00 to C$137.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$135.57.

Shares of TSE:PBH opened at C$130.07 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$126.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 120.56. The firm has a market cap of C$5.66 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.69. Premium Brands has a 1 year low of C$93.66 and a 1 year high of C$132.88.

Premium Brands Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes food products primarily in Canada and the United States. It operates in two segments, Specialty Foods and Premium Food Distribution. The company provides meat products and snacks, deli products, beef jerky and halal, sandwiches, pastries, specialty and gourmet products, salads and kettle products, entrees, panini, wraps, subs, hamburgers, burgers, muffins, breads, pastas, and baking and sushi products, as well as processed meat products.

