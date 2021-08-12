Precision Wealth Strategies LLC Grows Holdings in GAN Limited (NASDAQ:GAN)

Precision Wealth Strategies LLC raised its stake in GAN Limited (NASDAQ:GAN) by 14.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,702 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,562 shares during the quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in GAN were worth $209,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of GAN by 12.4% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its position in GAN by 30.5% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 7,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in GAN in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Hudock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of GAN during the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of GAN by 23.3% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 17,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 3,327 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.45% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Michael Jr. Smurfit sold 3,655 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.58, for a total transaction of $64,254.90. Following the transaction, the director now owns 290,739 shares in the company, valued at $5,111,191.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director David Goldberg sold 7,500 shares of GAN stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.14, for a total value of $128,550.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 26,147 shares in the company, valued at $448,159.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,740 shares of company stock worth $255,769 over the last three months. 9.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of GAN in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GAN from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of GAN in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.80.

GAN stock traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $17.03. The company had a trading volume of 3,991 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,045,418. GAN Limited has a 12-month low of $13.78 and a 12-month high of $31.81. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.62. The stock has a market cap of $715.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.29 and a beta of 1.05.

GAN (NASDAQ:GAN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.09). GAN had a negative net margin of 46.37% and a negative return on equity of 12.65%. The firm had revenue of $27.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.81 million. GAN’s quarterly revenue was up 263.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that GAN Limited will post -0.22 EPS for the current year.

GAN Limited operates as a business-to-business supplier of internet gambling software-as-a-service solutions to online casino gaming and online sports betting applications in the United States, Italy, the United Kingdom and Channel Islands, and internationally. The company operates through Real Money iGaming (RMiG) and Simulated Gaming (SIM) segments.

