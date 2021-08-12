PolkaWar Price Reaches $0.22 on Major Exchanges (PWAR)

PolkaWar (CURRENCY:PWAR) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on August 12th. One PolkaWar coin can now be purchased for about $0.22 or 0.00000498 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, PolkaWar has traded 1.1% lower against the dollar. PolkaWar has a total market cap of $2.17 million and $354,873.00 worth of PolkaWar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002239 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002185 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20.79 or 0.00046530 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $62.89 or 0.00140773 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $69.78 or 0.00156209 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00003280 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44,494.07 or 0.99601696 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $383.93 or 0.00859440 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PolkaWar Coin Profile

PolkaWar’s total supply is 90,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,750,000 coins. PolkaWar’s official Twitter account is @polkawarnft

Buying and Selling PolkaWar

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PolkaWar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PolkaWar should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PolkaWar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

