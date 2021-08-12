PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 2,917 Shares of Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. trimmed its position in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) by 65.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,567 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 2,917 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Crocs were worth $182,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Crocs in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Crocs during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Crocs during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in Crocs during the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Crocs by 54.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,846 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.34% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CROX traded up $0.89 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $142.20. 806,631 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,314,844. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.87. Crocs, Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.84 and a 52 week high of $145.60. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $118.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The textile maker reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.61. The company had revenue of $640.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $562.61 million. Crocs had a net margin of 35.35% and a return on equity of 126.41%. Crocs’s revenue was up 93.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Crocs, Inc. will post 6.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Crocs from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $152.00 price target (up from $132.00) on shares of Crocs in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Pivotal Research boosted their price objective on Crocs from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Crocs from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Crocs from $143.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $135.67.

In other Crocs news, EVP Elaine L. Boltz sold 9,296 shares of Crocs stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.39, for a total transaction of $1,202,809.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 103,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,378,667.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Michelle Poole sold 4,273 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.48, for a total value of $604,544.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,757 shares of company stock worth $1,938,447 in the last three months. 2.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children. It offers various footwear products, including sandals, wedges, flips, slides clogs, charms, and shoes under the Crocs brand name.

