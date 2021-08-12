PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $186,000 Position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. reduced its holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI) by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,324 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 652 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital were worth $186,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 66.7% in the 1st quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital during the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. 72.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital alerts:

Shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital stock traded down $1.82 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $58.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 444,778 shares, compared to its average volume of 661,393. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. has a one year low of $37.07 and a one year high of $72.42. The company has a market cap of $4.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 1.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $55.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 19.85 and a current ratio of 19.85.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st will be given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 104.48%.

HASI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $54.00 price target (down previously from $63.00) on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.33.

In related news, EVP Nathaniel Rose sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.54, for a total value of $595,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Company Profile

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc provides capital and services to the energy efficiency, renewable energy, and other sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company's projects include energy efficiency projects that reduce a buildings or facilities energy usage or cost through the use of solar generation, including heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, as well as lighting, energy controls, roofs, windows, building shells, and/or combined heat and power systems.

Further Reading: What is insider trading?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HASI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI).

Receive News & Ratings for Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.