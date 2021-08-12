PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Grows Stock Position in Porch Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRCH)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Porch Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRCH) by 558.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,881 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,381 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Porch Group were worth $191,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Porch Group during the 1st quarter valued at $67,260,000. Sachem Head Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Porch Group during the 1st quarter worth $55,755,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Porch Group in the 1st quarter worth $34,388,000. Washington Harbour Partners LP acquired a new stake in Porch Group in the 1st quarter valued at $31,234,000. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Porch Group by 17.6% in the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,662,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,434,000 after purchasing an additional 249,070 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Porch Group alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Porch Group in a research note on Friday, May 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Stephens started coverage on shares of Porch Group in a research report on Monday, May 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Porch Group in a research report on Monday, June 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Porch Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.17.

In other Porch Group news, COO Matthew Neagle sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.49, for a total value of $29,235.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 322,250 shares in the company, valued at $6,280,652.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 19.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PRCH traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $18.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 452,615 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,677,041. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.65. Porch Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.03 and a twelve month high of $24.41. The firm has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.69 and a beta of 0.11. The company has a quick ratio of 7.07, a current ratio of 7.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Porch Group (NASDAQ:PRCH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $26.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.99 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Porch Group, Inc. will post -0.61 EPS for the current year.

About Porch Group

Porch Group, Inc operates a software platform in the United States and Canada. It provides software and services under the ISN, HireAHelper, and Kandela brands to home services companies, such as home inspectors, homebuyers and homeowners, insurance carriers, moving companies, security companies, and TV/internet providers, as well as offers moving concierge services.

Recommended Story: Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRIP)

Receive News & Ratings for Porch Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Porch Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.