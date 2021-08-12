PLAYSTUDIOS (NASDAQ:MYPS) Shares Gap Down After Earnings Miss

PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYPS)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $5.75, but opened at $5.40. PLAYSTUDIOS shares last traded at $5.02, with a volume of 25,706 shares trading hands.

The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.05).

Get PLAYSTUDIOS alerts:

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of PLAYSTUDIOS in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PLAYSTUDIOS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on shares of PLAYSTUDIOS from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Northland Securities began coverage on shares of PLAYSTUDIOS in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in PLAYSTUDIOS stock. CVI Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYPS) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,420,000. CVI Holdings LLC owned approximately 0.80% of PLAYSTUDIOS at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.84% of the company’s stock.

About PLAYSTUDIOS (NASDAQ:MYPS)

PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc, a gaming studio, develops and operates free-to-play casual games for mobile and social platforms. The company's collection of titles is powered by its playAWARDS loyalty marketing platform, which enables players to earn rewards from a portfolio of entertainment, retail, technology, travel, leisure, and gaming brands across 17 countries and four continents.

Featured Story: Buy Rating

Receive News & Ratings for PLAYSTUDIOS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PLAYSTUDIOS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.