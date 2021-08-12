PlayDapp (PLA) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $140.23 Million

PlayDapp (CURRENCY:PLA) traded 5.3% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on August 12th. One PlayDapp coin can now be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00002247 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, PlayDapp has traded down 9.7% against the US dollar. PlayDapp has a total market capitalization of $181.18 million and approximately $140.23 million worth of PlayDapp was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

PlayDapp Profile

PlayDapp (PLA) is a coin. Its genesis date was November 21st, 2018. PlayDapp’s total supply is 700,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 181,976,702 coins. PlayDapp’s official website is playdapp.io . The official message board for PlayDapp is medium.com/playdappgames . PlayDapp’s official Twitter account is @teamplayup

According to CryptoCompare, “PlayChip is an incentivized blockchain-based online sports betting platform and fantasy sports ecosystem. The PlayChip ecosystem is designed to be secure, scalable, simple to use, and fun, as well as include features to incorporate provable fairness into PlayChip transactions and the partnered gaming platforms. PLA is PlayChip's native token. PLA is an Ethereum based ERC20 token. PLA represents a universal system for payments and rewards on the platform. PLA tokens can be used for placing bets, wagering, and gaming. “

Buying and Selling PlayDapp

