PlayAGS Inc (NYSE:AGS) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

PlayAGS Inc (NYSE:AGS) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $11.89.

AGS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of PlayAGS from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Truist Securities raised shares of PlayAGS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. B. Riley started coverage on shares of PlayAGS in a report on Friday, June 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PlayAGS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of PlayAGS from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th.

NYSE AGS traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $7.98. 192,781 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 319,300. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.07. PlayAGS has a 1 year low of $2.50 and a 1 year high of $11.32. The stock has a market cap of $292.67 million, a P/E ratio of -7.12 and a beta of 3.50. The company has a quick ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 3.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.00.

PlayAGS (NYSE:AGS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.04. PlayAGS had a negative net margin of 18.33% and a negative return on equity of 76.20%. Equities analysts forecast that PlayAGS will post -0.8 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in PlayAGS by 2.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,163,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,480,000 after purchasing an additional 54,102 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust increased its position in PlayAGS by 38.8% during the second quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 884,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,757,000 after purchasing an additional 247,398 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in PlayAGS by 18.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 526,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,255,000 after purchasing an additional 83,174 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in PlayAGS during the second quarter worth about $4,229,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in PlayAGS by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 316,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,279,000 after buying an additional 37,271 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.61% of the company’s stock.

AGS is a global company focused on creating a diverse mix of entertaining gaming experiences for every kind of player. Their roots are firmly planted in the Class II Native American gaming market, but their customer-centric culture and growth have helped them branch out to become a leading all-inclusive commercial gaming supplier.

