PIVX (PIVX) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $797,192.00

PIVX (CURRENCY:PIVX) traded 2.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 12th. PIVX has a market capitalization of $52.31 million and approximately $797,192.00 worth of PIVX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PIVX coin can now be purchased for about $0.80 or 0.00001821 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, PIVX has traded up 34.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Herbalist Token (HERB) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded 42.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Social Send (SEND) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000018 BTC.

LockTrip (LOC) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.19 or 0.00014052 BTC.

ALQO (XLQ) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0959 or 0.00000163 BTC.

0x_nodes (BIOS) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.52 or 0.00012537 BTC.

About PIVX

PIVX (CRYPTO:PIVX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 25th, 2015. PIVX’s total supply is 65,180,592 coins. The official website for PIVX is www.pivx.org . PIVX’s official Twitter account is @_pivx and its Facebook page is accessible here . PIVX’s official message board is forum.pivx.org . The Reddit community for PIVX is /r/pivx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “PIVX is a cutting edge User Data Protection oriented blockchain project and cryptocurrency. Launched in January 2016, it has delivered unparalleled transaction privacy and obfuscation algorithms deployed on a Proof of Stake blockchain, which allows users of PIVX to fully protect their sensitive data including personally identifiable data as well as financial data from floating around freely on the web. This protection comes through PIVX SHIELD, which is a highly customized anonymity protocol based on zk-SNARKs Sapling. PIVX is also an open-source and decentralized autonomously organized (DAO) project featuring community governance mechanisms and multi-purpose masternodes. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

PIVX Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PIVX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PIVX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PIVX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

