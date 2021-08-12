Pipestone Energy (OTCMKTS:BKBEF) Price Target Raised to C$2.75

Pipestone Energy (OTCMKTS:BKBEF) had its price target upped by investment analysts at Raymond James from C$2.50 to C$2.75 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.
Shares of OTCMKTS BKBEF traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $1.67. The company had a trading volume of 1,165 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,270. Pipestone Energy has a 1-year low of $0.36 and a 1-year high of $1.88. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.64.
About Pipestone Energy
