Pipestone Energy (OTCMKTS:BKBEF) Price Target Raised to C$2.75

Pipestone Energy (OTCMKTS:BKBEF) had its price target upped by investment analysts at Raymond James from C$2.50 to C$2.75 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Shares of OTCMKTS BKBEF traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $1.67. The company had a trading volume of 1,165 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,270. Pipestone Energy has a 1-year low of $0.36 and a 1-year high of $1.88. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.64.

About Pipestone Energy

Pipestone Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas liquids in Western Canada. The company is headquartered in Calgary, Canada. Pipestone Energy Corp. is a subsidiary of Canadian Non-Operated Resources LP.

