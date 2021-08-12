Piper Sandler Lowers Achilles Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACHL) Price Target to $23.00

Achilles Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACHL) had its price objective lowered by investment analysts at Piper Sandler from $25.00 to $23.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 288.51% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on ACHL. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Achilles Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Achilles Therapeutics in a report on Monday, April 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on Achilles Therapeutics in a report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Achilles Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Achilles Therapeutics in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.80.

NASDAQ ACHL traded down $0.68 on Tuesday, hitting $5.92. 4,800 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 101,547. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.84. Achilles Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $5.76 and a 12 month high of $18.95. The company has a current ratio of 11.51, a quick ratio of 11.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Achilles Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACHL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.08. Analysts forecast that Achilles Therapeutics will post -3.99 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in Achilles Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $159,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Achilles Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $12,501,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Achilles Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $463,000. Baker BROS. Advisors LP bought a new stake in Achilles Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $42,887,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Achilles Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $3,356,000. 41.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Achilles Therapeutics Company Profile

Achilles Therapeutics Plc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology biopharmaceutical company, develops precision T cell therapies to treat various types of solid tumors. The company's lead product candidates include CHIRON, which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for use in the treatment of advanced non-small cell lung cancer; and THETIS, a product candidate in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for use in the treatment of metastatic or recurrent melanoma.

