Piper Sandler Equities Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF)

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler lifted their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida in a report released on Monday, August 9th. Piper Sandler analyst S. Scouten now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.44 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.42. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.44 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.76 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on SBCF. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.67 price objective (down from $40.00) on shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th.

Shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida stock traded down $0.62 on Thursday, reaching $32.50. The stock had a trading volume of 623 shares, compared to its average volume of 226,268. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $33.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida has a fifty-two week low of $17.00 and a fifty-two week high of $40.93. The company has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of 15.70 and a beta of 1.34.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.03. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida had a net margin of 34.16% and a return on equity of 11.11%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.52%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SBCF. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 21,724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $787,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 63,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,308,000 after buying an additional 424 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 47,028 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,606,000 after buying an additional 428 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 482 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 83,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,029,000 after buying an additional 518 shares during the period. 86.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Seacoast Banking Corp. of Florida is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated financial services. It provides banking and investment services to businesses and consumers, including personal and business deposit products, Internet and mobile banking, personal, commercial and mortgage loans, wealth management services, and treasury management solutions.

