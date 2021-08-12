Piper Sandler Boosts Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) Price Target to $160.00

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) had its target price raised by Piper Sandler from $155.00 to $160.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the medical research company’s stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Natera’s Q3 2021 earnings at ($1.26) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($1.26) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($4.58) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($1.28) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($1.27) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($1.24) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($1.20) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($4.99) EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on NTRA. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Natera in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. They issued a market perform rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Natera from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist Securities reduced their price target on shares of Natera from $143.00 to $129.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of Natera from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of Natera from $134.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $138.27.

NASDAQ NTRA traded down $1.28 on Monday, reaching $101.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,139 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,012,215. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.87 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $110.93. Natera has a 52 week low of $50.65 and a 52 week high of $127.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 4.60 and a current ratio of 4.74.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The medical research company reported ($1.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.05) by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $142.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.50 million. Natera had a negative net margin of 57.47% and a negative return on equity of 59.71%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Natera will post -3.85 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 13,007 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.05, for a total transaction of $1,210,301.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 72,752 shares in the company, valued at $6,769,573.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael Burkes Brophy sold 20,807 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.30, for a total transaction of $1,941,293.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 99,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,257,412.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 250,505 shares of company stock worth $25,508,609 over the last 90 days. 10.86% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its stake in Natera by 27.4% in the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 502 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Natera by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 3,656 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $371,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Natera by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,754 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of Natera by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,873 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $553,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Natera by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,273 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,855,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.96% of the company’s stock.

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. It offers Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus with a blood draw from the mother, as well as twin pregnancies for zygosity; Vistara, a single-gene mutations screening test to identify single-gene disorder; Horizon carrier screening to determine carrier status for various genetic diseases; and Spectrum to analyze chromosomal anomalies or inherited genetic conditions during an in vitro fertilization cycle.

