Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND) Stake Increased by Hudson Capital Management LLC

Hudson Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND) by 3.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 157,993 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,678 shares during the period. Pimco Total Return ETF accounts for 7.3% of Hudson Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Hudson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF were worth $17,508,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BOND. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Pimco Total Return ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $3,759,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in Pimco Total Return ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $274,000. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF by 21.9% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 8,988 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,017,000 after purchasing an additional 1,617 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Pimco Total Return ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $308,000. Finally, Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Pimco Total Return ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $374,000.

NYSEARCA BOND traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $111.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 125,153 shares, compared to its average volume of 207,337. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $111.16. Pimco Total Return ETF has a one year low of $109.01 and a one year high of $113.16.

