Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC) Shares Purchased by New Mexico Educational Retirement Board

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its position in Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC) by 17.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,100 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Pilgrim’s Pride were worth $224,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 132.3% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 120,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,670,000 after acquiring an additional 68,582 shares during the last quarter. Corsicana & Co. bought a new stake in Pilgrim’s Pride during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $808,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 266,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,345,000 after buying an additional 30,606 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in Pilgrim’s Pride in the 1st quarter valued at $411,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride in the 1st quarter worth $9,226,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays lifted their price target on Pilgrim’s Pride from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from $21.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.20.

Shares of PPC opened at $23.05 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -177.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $22.06. Pilgrim’s Pride Co. has a twelve month low of $14.06 and a twelve month high of $26.27.

Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.64 billion during the quarter. Pilgrim’s Pride had a negative net margin of 0.25% and a positive return on equity of 18.53%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Pilgrim’s Pride Co. will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.

About Pilgrim’s Pride

Pilgrim’s Pride Corp. is engaged in the production, processing, marketing and distribution of fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products to retailers, distributors and foodservice operators. It operates through the following segments: U.S., U.K. & Europe and Mexico. The company was founded by Lonnie A.

