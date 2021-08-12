Pilbara Minerals (OTCMKTS:PILBF) Downgraded to Hold at Canaccord Genuity

Pilbara Minerals (OTCMKTS:PILBF) was downgraded by equities researchers at Canaccord Genuity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on PILBF. Citigroup downgraded Pilbara Minerals from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. downgraded Pilbara Minerals from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Pilbara Minerals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $2.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday.

Get Pilbara Minerals alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:PILBF opened at $1.83 on Thursday. Pilbara Minerals has a 12-month low of $0.22 and a 12-month high of $1.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.18.

Pilbara Minerals Ltd. engages in the exploration and evaluation of mineral properties. It focuses on lithium and tantalum properties of Pilgangoora Lithium-Tantalum Project located in the Pilbara region. The company was founded on January 10, 2005 and is headquartered in West Perth, Australia.

See Also: Price Target

Receive News & Ratings for Pilbara Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pilbara Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.