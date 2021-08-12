Pickle Finance (PICKLE) 1-Day Volume Hits $6.01 Million

Pickle Finance (CURRENCY:PICKLE) traded 4.8% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on August 12th. During the last week, Pickle Finance has traded up 1.6% against the US dollar. Pickle Finance has a total market capitalization of $15.08 million and $6.01 million worth of Pickle Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Pickle Finance coin can now be purchased for $9.38 or 0.00021171 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002258 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $24.61 or 0.00055556 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002982 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.74 or 0.00015223 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002260 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $387.79 or 0.00875408 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.85 or 0.00110271 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $69.11 or 0.00156000 BTC.

Pickle Finance Profile

PICKLE is a coin. Its launch date was September 11th, 2020. Pickle Finance’s total supply is 1,614,203 coins and its circulating supply is 1,608,142 coins. Pickle Finance’s official website is pickle.finance . Pickle Finance’s official Twitter account is @picklefinance and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Pickle protocol uses farming incentives, vaults, and governance to bring stablecoins closer to their pegs. By distributing PICKLEs to Uniswap LPs of different stablecoin pools, capital movement between stablecoins is encouraged. pVaults, short for Pickle Vaults, will utilize different active strategies including leveraged flash loans to short off-peg stablecoins, to generate returns for pVault owners and the protocol. PICKLE is also used for governance to control the monetary policy of the system. “

Pickle Finance Coin Trading

