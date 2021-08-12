Phoenixcoin Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $184.00 (PXC)

Phoenixcoin (CURRENCY:PXC) traded 7.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on August 12th. Phoenixcoin has a market cap of $1.26 million and approximately $184.00 worth of Phoenixcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Phoenixcoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0150 or 0.00000034 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Phoenixcoin has traded 9.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44,142.30 or 0.99961648 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.83 or 0.00031312 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $449.68 or 0.01018311 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $153.79 or 0.00348255 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $175.88 or 0.00398289 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.94 or 0.00006650 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002346 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00005616 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.42 or 0.00071146 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00004650 BTC.

About Phoenixcoin

Phoenixcoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theNeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Phoenixcoin’s total supply is 83,854,675 coins. The official website for Phoenixcoin is phoenixcoin.org . Phoenixcoin’s official Twitter account is @Phoenixcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Phoenixcoin is https://reddit.com/r/phoenixcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Phoenixcoin (PXC)is Scrypt based cryptocoin and digital currency for everyone. It doesn't depend upon very expensive hardware and can be mined successfully with popular computer video cards or processors. It is also a fast and reliable way to send money worldwide. The currency can be used on the developers casino website. “

Phoenixcoin Coin Trading

