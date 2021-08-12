Phillips Edison & Company Inc (NASDAQ:PECO) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Phillips Edison & Company Inc (NASDAQ:PECO) in a research note published on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock.

NASDAQ PECO opened at $30.55 on Monday. Phillips Edison & Company Inc has a 12-month low of $26.51 and a 12-month high of $31.13.

Get Phillips Edison & Company Inc alerts:

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.085 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.34%.

Phillips Edison & Company Inc is an owners and operators of omni-channel grocery-anchored neighborhood shopping centers. It owned equity interests in real estate properties, including wholly-owned real estate properties and shopping center properties. Phillips Edison & Company Inc is based in CINCINNATI.

Featured Story: What are catch-up contributions?

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips Edison & Company Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips Edison & Company Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.