PGGM Investments Sells 84,744 Shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

PGGM Investments trimmed its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) by 4.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,684,206 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 84,744 shares during the period. Extra Space Storage makes up about 1.2% of PGGM Investments’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. PGGM Investments owned approximately 1.26% of Extra Space Storage worth $275,907,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Extra Space Storage in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Extra Space Storage in the first quarter worth about $31,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 89.7% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 239 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in shares of Extra Space Storage in the first quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 225.3% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 514 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.72% of the company’s stock.

Extra Space Storage stock traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $173.42. 629,448 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 787,703. The company has a market cap of $23.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.80, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.20. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.89 and a fifty-two week high of $178.22. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $167.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.31). The business had revenue of $378.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $318.63 million. Extra Space Storage had a net margin of 46.33% and a return on equity of 21.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.23 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Extra Space Storage Inc. will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.76%.

In related news, SVP Grace Kunde sold 331 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.84, for a total transaction of $47,942.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,501,701.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Samrat Sondhi sold 11,140 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.83, for a total value of $1,936,466.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 82,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,299,255.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,721 shares of company stock valued at $3,038,796 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on EXR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Extra Space Storage from $140.00 to $171.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Extra Space Storage in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $168.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Extra Space Storage from $134.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup boosted their price target on Extra Space Storage from $151.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on Extra Space Storage from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.77.

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and/or operated 1,906 self-storage stores in 40 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.4 million units and approximately 147.5 million square feet of rentable space.

