PGGM Investments Sells 30,538 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

PGGM Investments decreased its holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 17.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 143,661 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 30,538 shares during the period. PGGM Investments’ holdings in Deere & Company were worth $50,671,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Deere & Company by 30.8% in the 2nd quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,295 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $809,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Advisors MI raised its position in Deere & Company by 143.1% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 2,489 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $878,000 after purchasing an additional 1,465 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Deere & Company by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,971 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,459,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares during the period. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. raised its position in Deere & Company by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. now owns 3,925 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,384,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, Tarbox Family Office Inc. raised its position in Deere & Company by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 7,293 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,572,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. 58.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on DE shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $425.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $427.00 to $439.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $450.00 to $442.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $359.23.

Shares of NYSE:DE traded down $0.46 on Thursday, hitting $385.62. 48,818 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,726,545. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 2.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $351.44. Deere & Company has a 1-year low of $188.43 and a 1-year high of $400.34. The stock has a market cap of $120.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.05.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 20th. The industrial products company reported $5.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.44 by $1.24. Deere & Company had a net margin of 11.51% and a return on equity of 33.31%. The firm had revenue of $11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 17.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.43%.

In other Deere & Company news, insider Cory J. Reed sold 6,188 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.00, for a total value of $2,382,380.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO John C. May II sold 39,336 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $359.07, for a total transaction of $14,124,377.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 78,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,348,217.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Co engages in the manufacturing and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf; Construction and Forestry; and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacturing of full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

