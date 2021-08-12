PGGM Investments Sells 175,000 Shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC)

PGGM Investments reduced its stake in shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 892,190 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 175,000 shares during the period. PGGM Investments’ holdings in Owens Corning were worth $87,345,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in Owens Corning by 509.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 693,589 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,682,000 after buying an additional 579,805 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Owens Corning by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 172,347 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $13,058,000 after acquiring an additional 4,814 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Owens Corning in the fourth quarter valued at $86,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Owens Corning by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 503,669 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $38,157,000 after acquiring an additional 43,240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in Owens Corning by 38.1% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 24,277 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,234,000 after acquiring an additional 6,695 shares during the last quarter. 91.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Owens Corning stock traded up $2.54 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $99.04. 469,942 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 881,588. The company has a market cap of $10.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.95 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $96.78. Owens Corning has a 1-year low of $63.03 and a 1-year high of $109.89.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.50. Owens Corning had a net margin of 11.85% and a return on equity of 21.31%. Analysts anticipate that Owens Corning will post 8.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 16th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. Owens Corning’s payout ratio is presently 19.96%.

A number of research analysts have commented on OC shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Owens Corning in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $102.00 price objective on the stock. Northcoast Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Owens Corning in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $99.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $89.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.06.

About Owens Corning

Owens Corning manufactures and markets a range of insulation, roofing, and fiberglass composite materials in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and manufactures and sells glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

