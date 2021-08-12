PGGM Investments Sells 12,972 Shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL)

PGGM Investments lessened its holdings in shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 533,833 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 12,972 shares during the period. PGGM Investments owned approximately 0.16% of Ball worth $43,251,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Ball by 7.8% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,529,714 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,163,388,000 after purchasing an additional 1,856,256 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Ball by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,607,457 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $559,916,000 after acquiring an additional 647,070 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ball by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,767,539 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $487,472,000 after buying an additional 173,552 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Ball by 31.4% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,901,809 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $415,379,000 after purchasing an additional 1,172,069 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sustainable Growth Advisers LP increased its position in shares of Ball by 27.5% in the first quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 4,598,125 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $389,645,000 after acquiring an additional 991,966 shares in the last quarter. 75.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BLL stock traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $89.27. The company had a trading volume of 59,943 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,987,862. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 0.43. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.43. Ball Co. has a 1-year low of $73.90 and a 1-year high of $102.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.03. Ball had a return on equity of 32.37% and a net margin of 6.81%. The firm had revenue of $3.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Ball Co. will post 3.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This is a boost from Ball’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Ball’s payout ratio is currently 20.20%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on BLL shares. Northland Securities started coverage on shares of Ball in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $113.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Ball in a report on Friday, August 6th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Ball from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Ball from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $107.00 to $87.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Ball from $100.00 to $92.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.69.

In other news, EVP Lisa Ann Pauley sold 17,773 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.95, for a total transaction of $1,580,908.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Ball Company Profile

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products, and of aerospace and other technologies and services to commercial and governmental customers. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; Food and Aerosol Packaging; and Aerospace.

