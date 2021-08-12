PGGM Investments Raises Stock Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

PGGM Investments boosted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 383,746 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,591 shares during the quarter. PGGM Investments’ holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $153,667,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Fiera Capital Corp increased its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 99.5% during the first quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 2,137,018 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $795,120,000 after acquiring an additional 1,065,868 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 18,899,258 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,032,097,000 after acquiring an additional 1,040,094 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 185.4% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,178,666 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $438,545,000 after buying an additional 765,729 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the 1st quarter worth $266,424,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,944,677 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,467,697,000 after purchasing an additional 522,460 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.16% of the company’s stock.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $420.62, for a total value of $25,237,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 941,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $396,038,967.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 4,000 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $398.62, for a total transaction of $1,594,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 154,181 shares in the company, valued at $61,459,630.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 102,438 shares of company stock worth $42,706,034 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $478.00 target price for the company. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Friday, July 9th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $435.00 to $465.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $430.00 to $462.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Truist raised their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $443.74.

Shares of UNH traded down $4.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $407.74. The company had a trading volume of 1,537,097 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,066,862. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $407.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.77. The company has a market capitalization of $384.46 billion, a PE ratio of 27.20, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.78. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1-year low of $289.64 and a 1-year high of $425.98.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.43 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $71.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.51 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 22.15% and a net margin of 5.33%. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $7.12 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 18.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 13th will be paid a $1.45 dividend. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.36%.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

