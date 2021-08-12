PGGM Investments Purchases 20,004 Shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

PGGM Investments grew its stake in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 168,713 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,004 shares during the period. PGGM Investments owned approximately 0.05% of HCA Healthcare worth $34,880,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ING Groep NV raised its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 0.3% in the first quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 17,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,306,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Focused Wealth Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 5.7% in the second quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 930 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. South State CORP. raised its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 6.6% in the first quarter. South State CORP. now owns 959 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. increased its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 2,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $476,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Finally, Argent Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 12,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,414,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. 60.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE HCA traded up $2.40 on Thursday, reaching $243.56. The stock had a trading volume of 21,263 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,473,437. The company has a market capitalization of $77.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.06. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 12-month low of $114.38 and a 12-month high of $255.13. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $224.00.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $4.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.16 by $1.21. The company had revenue of $14.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.61 billion. HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 234.29% and a net margin of 8.87%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.23 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 16.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.54%.

In related news, CMO Jonathan B. Perlin sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $10,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP P. Martin Paslick sold 7,466 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $1,866,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,878 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,219,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 59,093 shares of company stock worth $14,778,068 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on HCA. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on HCA Healthcare in a report on Friday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $235.00 price objective on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho increased their target price on HCA Healthcare from $232.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut HCA Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $218.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. began coverage on HCA Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $215.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays cut HCA Healthcare from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $275.00 to $267.00 in a research report on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $239.00.

HCA Healthcare, Inc is a health care services company, which engages in operating hospitals, freestanding surgery centers and emergency rooms, and urgent care centers. It offers a full range of services to accommodate such medical specialties as internal medicine, general surgery, cardiology, oncology, neurosurgery, orthopedics and obstetrics, as well as diagnostic and emergency services.

