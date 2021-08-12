PGGM Investments Has $37.32 Million Stock Holdings in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA)

PGGM Investments lifted its position in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) by 0.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 309,892 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 541 shares during the period. PGGM Investments’ holdings in DaVita were worth $37,320,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of DaVita by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,989,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $645,537,000 after acquiring an additional 50,321 shares during the period. Factorial Partners LLC raised its position in shares of DaVita by 10,677.0% in the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 1,584,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,700,000 after acquiring an additional 1,569,519 shares during the period. Gates Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of DaVita by 26.3% in the 1st quarter. Gates Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,402,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,184,000 after acquiring an additional 292,443 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of DaVita by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 660,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,630,000 after acquiring an additional 98,456 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of DaVita by 36.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 641,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,186,000 after acquiring an additional 170,014 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.54% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $146.00 target price (up from $135.00) on shares of DaVita in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of DaVita from $150.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of DaVita in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $143.60.

In related news, Director Paula A. Price sold 790 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.66, for a total value of $104,801.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,410.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 379 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.12, for a total transaction of $46,662.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,368,705.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 43,977 shares of company stock valued at $5,739,235 over the last three months. 0.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of DVA traded down $1.49 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $131.26. 5,087 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 702,836. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.68, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.29. DaVita Inc. has a 52 week low of $80.85 and a 52 week high of $136.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $122.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.01, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.67.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.50. DaVita had a net margin of 7.47% and a return on equity of 61.00%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that DaVita Inc. will post 9.09 EPS for the current year.

DaVita, Inc engages in the provision of medical care services. It operates through the following two segments: US Dialysis and Related Lab Services, and Other-Ancillary Services and Strategic Initiatives. The US Dialysis and Related Lab Services segment offers kidney dialysis services in the United States for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure.

