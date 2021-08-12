Peter Cameron Hyzer Sells 28,140 Shares of ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) Stock

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) CFO Peter Cameron Hyzer sold 28,140 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.21, for a total value of $1,722,449.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

On Wednesday, August 4th, Peter Cameron Hyzer sold 9,292 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.11, for a total value of $539,958.12.

On Tuesday, June 1st, Peter Cameron Hyzer sold 18,174 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.73, for a total value of $776,575.02.

Shares of NASDAQ ZI traded up $0.82 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $62.31. 118,536 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,532,627. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market cap of $24.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 267.35, a PEG ratio of 5.38 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $52.32. ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.83 and a 1-year high of $67.63.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $174.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.41 million. ZoomInfo Technologies had a net margin of 7.27% and a return on equity of 11.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.07 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies during the first quarter valued at $36,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in ZoomInfo Technologies during the first quarter worth $47,000. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc raised its stake in ZoomInfo Technologies by 900.0% during the first quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 1,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 1,665 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in ZoomInfo Technologies during the first quarter worth $112,000. Finally, Saban Cheryl bought a new position in ZoomInfo Technologies during the first quarter worth $124,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.36% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $64.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research boosted their price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. ZoomInfo Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.28.

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc operates cloud-based go-to-market intelligence platform for sales and marketing teams worldwide. The company's platform provides information and insights on the organizations and professionals. Its customers operate in various industry verticals, including software, business services, manufacturing, telecommunications, financial services, media and internet, transportation, education, hospitality, and real estate, as well as enterprises, mid-market companies, and down to small businesses.

