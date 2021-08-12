Personal CFO Solutions LLC Takes Position in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – July (NYSEARCA:BJUL)

Personal CFO Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – July (NYSEARCA:BJUL) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 365,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,490,000. Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – July makes up 2.4% of Personal CFO Solutions LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Personal CFO Solutions LLC owned 0.06% of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – July as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BJUL. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – July during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,184,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – July during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – July during the fourth quarter worth $422,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – July by 5.8% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 23,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $729,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acas LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – July during the first quarter valued at $262,000.

Shares of BJUL remained flat at $$31.98 during midday trading on Wednesday. 26,973 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 44,797. The business has a 50-day moving average of $31.55. Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – July has a 1-year low of $27.44 and a 1-year high of $32.04.

